BASEBALL: Butler and Saline Slam Huron, 12-1

Senior Bobby Butler homered and drove in four runs as Saline beat Huron, 12-1, at Huron High School Wednesday, giving the Hornets a sweep of their season series.

Saline improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red.

Wednesday's game was the first of the series that did not go to extra innings.

Braden LaRusso earned the win, pitching four innings and giving up one earned run on one hit and a walk. He struck out eight. Sam Jane pitched an inning of scoreless relief, walking one and striking out one.

Saline pounded nine hits off River Rat pitching. The Hornets struck for five runs in the second, six runs in the third and a run in the fourth.

Butler hit a grand slam home run in the fourth inning.

Jackson Muir (2-for-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, one double), Roman Laurio (2-for-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI) and Kriss Sydlowski (2-for-3, 2 runs) had two hits each for Saline. Giuseppe Gottfried and Ian Baline (1-for-1, 1 RBI, 2 runs) also had hits for Saline. Cade Tousa walked twice, scored two runs and drove in a run. Tousa and Sydlowski each stole a pair of bases while Butler and Muir each stole one.