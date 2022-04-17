'Snow Joke: Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Apr 19 - Saturday, Apr 23

If only it were a joke ... but the weather forecast calls for snow Monday. Fortunately, warmer days are approaching and we should hit 70 degrees by Thursday. Here's the forecast.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Apr 19 - Saturday, Apr 23

Monday April 18

Snow (1–3 in.) until evening.

High: 40° Low: 33° with a 92% chance of snow with 8 mph winds from the NNE.

Tuesday April 19

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 46° Low: 29° with a 43% chance of rain with 15 mph winds from the WNW.

Wednesday April 20

Light rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 53° Low: 50° with a 71% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSE.

Thursday April 21

Possible light rain in the morning.

High: 70° Low: 44° with a 79% chance of rain with 14 mph winds from the WSW.

Friday April 22

Rain throughout the day.

High: 60° Low: 46° with a 96% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the E.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.