SOCCER: Saline Blanks Monroe, 8-0; Hat Trick for Paige Martin

Saline defeated Monroe, 8-0, Tuesday night at Saline High School in girls varsity soccer action.

Saline improved to 3-1-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the SEC Red.

Paige Martin scored three goals for Saline

Paige Martin scored three goals for the Hornets and Abby Gray scored twice.

Sienna Snyder, Ashley Kruse and Carson Caldwell also scored for Saline.

Reece Caryl and Norah Dawid share the shutout in goal.

Saline's eighth goal came a little more than 12 minutes into the second half and ended the game due to the mercy rule.

Coach Leigh Rumbold was happy with his team's play.

"We've been working on new patterns of play during practice - different ways of getting the ball to our front players - and I think we did that well tonight. We didn't always execute perfectly, but the ideas were right," Rumbold said. "Hopefully we continue to polish our play and improve our game as the season goes on."

Rumbold said a lot of girls played well Tuesday. In particular, he was pleased with the play of sophomore Ashley Cruse.

"Everyone played well and did what they were asked to do, approaching the game in a professional manner. We didn't get ahead of ourselves and approached the game the right way," Rumbold said. "Ashley did a nice job finding little pockets of space to get good shots off. I was glad to see she was rewarded with a goal by the end of the game."

SEC RED STANDINGS

Team SEC Red Overall Skyline 3-0 3-0-1 Huron 2-0-1 2-0-2 Saline 2-0-1 3-1-2 Pioneer 2-2-0 2-3-2 Dexter 2-1-0 2-1-0 Monroe 1-2-1 2-2-1 Bedford 0-3-0 0-6-0 Lincoln 0-5-0 0-6-0

Results

Saline 8 Monroe 0

Huron 8 Bedford 0

Skyline 2 Pioneer 0

Dexter 10 Lincoln 0

Thursday's Games

Saline @ Skyline

Pioneer @ Dexter

Lincoln @ Bedford

Monroe @ Huron

Abby Gray scored a pair of goals for Saline.