Bluebird Birdhouse Program Brings Together Garden Club, Adults with Special Needs and Creature Conservancy

The second annual springtime birdhouse building community experience with The Young Adult Program and Stone & Thistle Garden Club found another partner in The Creature Conservancy this year.

Young Adult students constructed the birdhouses at Liberty School

The partnership providing students with special needs expanded to include involvement with four classrooms at the Liberty School this year. This project was led by teacher Daniel Hunt, who sees this project as a way for his students to gain confidence for interacting with people both within and outside of the school, in activities such as:

purchasing the items to build the houses

working in groups at the school

use of tools and adventures outside of the school on a project.

Students visited with other animals at The Creature Conservancy.

This year’s project also provided learning about bluebirds' preferred house design, location, habitats, and conservation thanks to education at The Creature Conservancy.

The birdhouses were installed on The Creature Conservancy property on April 11.

The Stone & Thistle Garden Club extended a very special thank you to Steve Marsh, founder and president of The Creature Conservancy, who supported the project with the donation of wood, varnish, stakes. Marsh also took time out of his busy schedule to select just the right site on the property for this year’s four bluebird houses. The club also thanked Karen, who provided the Young Adults and club members with an exciting, insightful tour and discussions about the creatures cared for at The Creature Conservancy.

"We are happy to report that bluebirds have been sighted investigating their new houses! We look forward to continuing this partnership next year," said Pam Marr, of the Stone & Thistle Garden Club.