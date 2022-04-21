BASEBALL: Saline Defeats Lincoln, 10-2, Second Game Suspended

Saline defeated Lincoln, 10-2, in SEC Red varsity baseball action Wednesday at Lincoln High School. The second game was suspended with the score tied at 1 in the top of the sixth.

Saline improved to 4-0 in the SEC Red and 5-2 overall.

The games, originally scheduled for Monday, were postponed twice due to weather.

In the opening game starting pitcher Aiden Carlson allowed three hits and four walks while striking out 12 in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. Zach Fidh pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out one.

Saline stroked nine hits of Lincoln pitching.

Giusseppe Gottfried went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Leadoff hitter Cade Tousa was 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Mack Notar hit a triple and drove in a run. Jackson Conley was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Roman Lauriou went 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Braden LaRusso went 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Kriss Sydlowski was 1-for-4 with a run scored. Sam Miller went 1-for-4 and Luke Masters drove in a run. Saline broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning that gave Saline a 7-0 lead.

Braden LaRusso was pitching a gem when the nightcap was called. He went five innings and gave up one unearned run on four walks and no hits while striking out nine.

Saline managed three hits. Sydlowski had an RBI single. Bobby Butler singled and scored. Jackson Muir also singled.