LACROSSE: Hat Tricks for Miller, Brophy as Saline Downs Pioneer, 9-7

Saline defeated Pioneer, 9-7, in varsity boys' lacrosse played at Hornet Stadium Wednesday.

Quinn Brophy and Owen Miller each scored three goals and CJ Robison scored twice for Saline. Ethan Crouch also scored for the Hornets.

Saline improved to 3-3 on the second and 2-0 in the SEC.

The Hornets and Pioneers were tied at 3 with about 6 minutes to play in the first quarter when Crouch scored with a side-armed whip. Pioneer answered with a tying goal a minute later.

Owen Miller's first goal of the game gave Saline a 5-4 lead before halftime. Miller scored with an overhand rocket into the top corner from the right side.

Evan Aeschliman stopped eight of 12 shots on goal in the first half.

The second half started with junior Owen Brown in goal. The Hornets scored four straight goals to gain control of the game.

Just 40 seconds into the half, Brophy fired a shot in from close range giving Saline a two-goal lead.

With 1:40 to play in the quarter, CJ Robison scored his second of the game. Robison took a pass from Lian Belote and then fired a sidearm shot past the goalie from about 15 yards on the left wing.

34 seconds into the fourth quarter, Miller raced down the rightwing and tomahawked a shot into the top corner.

Midway through the quarter, on the powerplay, he fired a shot that cracked off the goalie's helmet before ricocheting into the goal for a 9-4 lead.

Pioneer fought back with three goals in three minutes, but Saline held off the late charge and won the contest.

Brown was credited with one save in goal.

Nat Keller led Saline with six ground balls. Miller picked up five and Belote picked up four.

Belote also went 7 for 12 on faceoffs.

Saline visits Huron Friday.

INTERVIEWS

The Saline Post spoke with coach Ryan Mailloux and players Quinn Brophy and Owen Miller after the game.



