Katherine Kloosterman Receives MSU Chemistry Department Scholarship

Katherine Kloosterman, a 2019 graduate of Saline High School. was recently awarded the Hershel Goren Scholarship.

Kloosterman is a student at Michigan State University in the chemistry department. The Hershel Goren Scholarship is awarded to a a high achieving student within MSU’s chemistry department. Kloosterman is currently a junior at MSU working towards earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry.

She received the ward during the MSU Chemistry Department's Awards Program April 20.