Eight Inducted to Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will be inducting the 9th Hall of Fame class the weekend of Sept. 9-10, 2022. This year, the foundation will be honoring the following eight individuals:

● Mr. Walt Byers, Distinguished Service - former owner of Calico Cat and Stone Arch and Events

● Mr. Malcolm Danforth, Distinguished Educator - Music Teacher, Marching Band Director

● Mr. David Helmer, Distinguished Alumni - Saline High School Class of 1993

● Mr. Leo Jensen, Distinguished Educator - Superintendent of Schools 1944 - 1965

● Mrs. Ruby Kuhl, Distinguished Educator - Elementary Teacher and Administrator

● Mr. Terry Walters, Distinguished Educator - Administrator

● Mr. Dave Wolter, Distinguished Educator - Music Teacher, Jazz Band Director

● Mrs. Amy Yakola (Moore), Distinguished Alumni - Saline High School Class of 1994

These eight individuals will join more than 50 previous Hall of Fame inductees. This year, Hall of Fame weekend begins with a tailgate honoring the class of 2022 on Friday, Sept. 9 at Hornet Stadium.

The group will be then publicly introduced at halftime of the varsity football game. The formal induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame was created to permanently honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding individual ability, leadership, character, personal drive and dedication in their service to Saline Area Schools and, by extension, the community of Saline. The Hall of Fame is permanently displayed near the auditorium in Saline High School - visible to students, teachers and guests more than 350 days per year.

If you would like to learn more about the Hall of Fame, or the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, please contact Executive Director Annherst Kreitz at annherst@supportfsas.org.