Clifton "Gene" Brion, Husband and Father, Coached and Taught in Saline Schools

Clifton Eugene ("Gene") Brion, age 78, went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2022, at his home in Sparta, Missouri.

Gene was born in Adrian, Michigan to Harold and Geraldine (Jarboe) Brion. He is survived by his loving wife Janet; daughter Shelly (Jeff) Kopcak; son Scott (Kelly) Brion; step-daughters' Debbie (Curtis) Brier and Sonia (Scott) Moseley; grandchildren Tyler (Samantha) Kopcak, Trevor Kopcak, Margaret Brion, William Brion, Andrew Brion; step-grandchildren Kristen George and Andrew Mills, four step-great grandchildren; brother Kenneth (Linda) Brion; sister Joanne (Bob) Kress; and brother Gary Brion.

Gene graduated from Tecumseh High School and Michigan State University. He taught in Saline, Michigan for 30 years prior to his retirement and coached both high school football and baseball. Gene was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Association Hall of Fame in 1997.

A private memorial will be held at his home in Sparta. Memorial contributions may be made to Preferred Hospice in Ozark, Missouri.