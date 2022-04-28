Saline Alum Christopher Zupi, Enjoyed NASCAR and High School Football, Loved His Kids and Grandchildren

Christopher Michael Zupi, age 59, passed away peacefully Monday, April 25, 2022 with his family at his side.

Chris was born September 16, 1962 in Ann Arbor, the son of Frank and Patricia (Kelso) Zupi.

Chris was a member of the Saline High School Class of 1981 and resided in Tecumseh. Christopher loved NASCAR, watching his brother Craig coach Milan Football on Fridays, but above all he loved his grandchildren and kids.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Patricia and brother Curt Zupi. He is survived by son Brandon (Kayleigh) Zupi, grandsons Dominic and Connor Zupi; daughter Brittany (Jeff) Thompson and grandchildren Draper and Graylin Thompson; siblings Craig Zupi and Cathy McKelvie; and lifelong love Kimberly Howard.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service.

Visitation will also be held prior to the service from 10:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Brandon Zupi or Brittany Thompson, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. To leave a memory you have of Chris, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.