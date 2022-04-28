BASEBALL: Saline Splits Doubleheader at Monroe

Saline's varsity baseball team split a doubleheader at Monroe Wednesday, losing 4-3 and winning 6-0.

Saline's record stands at 9-5 overall, including the two out-of-state games, and 6-2 in the SEC Red.

The Trojans rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the opening game of the doubleheader.

Tristin Panza's two-out single in the bottom of the seventh capped the rally for the Trojans, who used four singles, two walks and a sacrifice fly to score four runs.

The Hornets scored three runs on six hits.

Jackson Conley drove in all three Hornet runs. Bobby Butler, Jackson Muir and Guiseppe Gottfried had doubles for the Hornets.

Braden LaRusso threw a three-hit shutout in the nightcap that was called after five innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Gottfried homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Saline. Sam Miller, Muir, and LaRusso also drove in runs. Cade Tousa walked four times and scored a run.