4-28-2022 2:02am
SOFTBALL: Saline Overruns Ypsilanti, 22-0
The Saline varsity softball team improved its record to 5-5 by defeating Ypsilanti 22-0 Wednesday.
Saline improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red.
Saline scored 22 runs in jus three innings before the game was mercifully called. Saline pounded 18 off Ypsilanti pitching.
Standout hitters included:
- Clara Cherry, 4-for-4, Homerun, 1 double, 4 runs, 4 RBI.
- Kaleigh McClelland, 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 4 RBI
- Karli Door, 3-for-3, 1 run, 3 RBI
- Sydney Hastings, 3-for-3, Triple, 4 runs scored.
- Grace Munn, 3-for-4, 1 double, 1 run, 1 RBI
- Jillian Whitley, 1-for-2, double, 1 run, 1 RBI.
- Nina West, 1-for-2, 2 RBI
- Megan Guerard, 1-for-2, 1 double, 2RBI 2 Rruns
Grace Munn pitched three scoreless and hitless innings, giving up one walk while striking out six.