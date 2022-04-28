SOFTBALL: Saline Overruns Ypsilanti, 22-0

The Saline varsity softball team improved its record to 5-5 by defeating Ypsilanti 22-0 Wednesday.

Saline improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red.

Saline scored 22 runs in jus three innings before the game was mercifully called. Saline pounded 18 off Ypsilanti pitching.

Standout hitters included:

Clara Cherry, 4-for-4, Homerun, 1 double, 4 runs, 4 RBI.

Kaleigh McClelland, 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 4 RBI

Karli Door, 3-for-3, 1 run, 3 RBI

Sydney Hastings, 3-for-3, Triple, 4 runs scored.

Grace Munn, 3-for-4, 1 double, 1 run, 1 RBI

Jillian Whitley, 1-for-2, double, 1 run, 1 RBI.

Nina West, 1-for-2, 2 RBI

Megan Guerard, 1-for-2, 1 double, 2RBI 2 Rruns

Grace Munn pitched three scoreless and hitless innings, giving up one walk while striking out six.