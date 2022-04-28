Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 29 - Sunday, May 1

It's warming up. A little bit. But there doesn't look like there's going to be a lot of fun in the sun this weekend.

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 29 - Sunday, May 1

Friday April 29

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 59° Low: 39° with a 6% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the ESE.

Saturday April 30

Rain overnight.

High: 61° Low: 50° with a 24% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the ESE.

Sunday May 1

Rain until evening.

High: 71° Low: 48° with a 97% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the S.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.