4-28-2022 6:23pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 29 - Sunday, May 1
It's warming up. A little bit. But there doesn't look like there's going to be a lot of fun in the sun this weekend.
Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 29 - Sunday, May 1
Friday April 29
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 59° Low: 39° with a 6% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the ESE.
Saturday April 30
Rain overnight.
High: 61° Low: 50° with a 24% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the ESE.
Sunday May 1
Rain until evening.
High: 71° Low: 48° with a 97% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the S.
There you have it!