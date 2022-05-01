What to do in Saline - Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 8

Here's a look at what's happening in Saline this week!

...

Several events this week on our calendar: Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 8

Be Prepared for Car Ownership: A Class for Teens and Young Adults - Tue May 3 4:00 pm

Saline District Library

Designed for teens and adults purchasing their first car, the Mechanic Shop Femme, Chaya Milchtein, will teach you the basics of owning a vehicle. Learn how to decode what your car is trying to tell you, starting with dash light recognition, when your car should be towed instead of driven, and basic maintenance everyone should know how to do.Registration is required. Register with an email address to get the link for this Zoom meeting. [more details]

Holy Faith Church and Fed Up Food Ministries hosts Cinco de Mayo, May 3rd - Tue May 3 5:00 pm

Tuesday, May 3rd from 5pm-7pm at Mill Pond Park, Saline. [more details]

Milan Garden Club Perennial Sale - Fri May 6 3:00 pm

Hack House

Milan Garden Club is holding their annual Perennial Sale May 6 3pm-5pm, May 7 10am-4pm and May 8 12pm-4pm. We will be located on the Hack House grounds, 775 County St, Milan, MI. [more details]

Weatherstone Condominium

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022. We invite you to take a drive through Weatherstone Condominiums (1600 Weatherstone Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108) to see what treasures you can uncover! Our community has over 300 units with lots of great deals to be found.

[more details]

Emagine Sensory Friendly Movies May 7th and May 21st - Sat May 7 12:00 pm

Purchase tickets at emagine-entertainment.com [more details]

