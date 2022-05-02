Skip to main content
Saline
52° and overcast
Saline MI
5-02-2022 3:20pm
In-Person Credit Based Summer School
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Registration Links
Physical Education I & II
Health
Replies
Saline
Mon. May 2 2022
In-Person Credit Based Summer School
Registration is open until June 1st. For more information, please visit https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Saline
Sun. May 1 2022
What to do in Saline - Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 8
Check out our community calendar to find out what's happening this week.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Sun. May 1 2022
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, May 2 - Friday, May 6
What to expect when you step outside
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline Weather
Monday May 2
Overcast throughout the day.
High:
58°
Low:
47°
Wind:
8 mph WSW
Chance of rain:
12%
Saline
Sat. Apr 30 2022
Saline Celtic Festival returns to Mill Pond Park on July 8-9!
Saline Celtic Festival celebrates 25th year, July 8, 9, at Mill Pond Park, Saline.
Sheila Pursglove
The Saline Post
Sheila Pursglove
The Saline Post
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 29 - Sunday, May 1
Your weather for this weekend in Saline
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
SWWC Summer Camps
Saline Community Ed is partnering with South and West Washtenaw Consortium to offer Career & Technical Summer Camps. https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
Saline Planners Grant Two Recommendations for Marijuana Dispensary on Mickey's Dairy Twist Site
Plans for a marijuana dispensary at the current site of Mickey's Dairy Twist took to steps forward at the City of Saline Planning Commission meeting Wednesday.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
SOFTBALL: Saline Overruns Ypsilanti, 22-0
The Saline varsity softball team improved its record to 5-5 by defeating Ypsilanti 22-0 Wednesday.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
BASEBALL: Saline Splits Doubleheader at Monroe
Saline's varsity baseball team split a doubleheader at Monroe Wednesday, losing 4-3 and winning 6-0.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
Saline Alum Christopher Zupi, Enjoyed NASCAR and High School Football, Loved His Kids and Grandchildren
Christopher Michael Zupi, age 59, passed away peacefully Monday, April 25, 2022 with his family at his side.
Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home
Contributor
Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home
Contributor
Saline
Wed. Apr 27 2022
PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw Community College Holds The Line On Tuition
Tuition for in-district students at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will remain frozen for the fifth consecutive year.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Wed. Apr 27 2022
Saline Grad Alexa Stern Inducted to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Alexa Stern of Saline, Michigan, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
