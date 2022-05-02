Phyllis McLean, Life-long Resident of Saline, Raised 2 Sons With Her Husband, Was Delightful and Warm

On April 21, 2022, Phyllis Charlotte McLean 92, Mother, Aunt, Great Aunt and dear friend and neighbor, passed away after many wonderful years of a life well-lived. A life-long resident of Saline, Michigan, Phyllis (nee) Milkey was born on March 3, 1930, to Emil Milkey and Minnie Schmidtke.

She is survived by sons, Rick (Julie) McLean of Dexter, Michigan and Dennis (Jean) McLean, of Tawas, Michigan, and four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel McLean. They were married for 60 years. She was also preceded in death by her dear devoted nephew Scott Sackett, who was always there for her, and seven brothers and sisters.

Phyllis had loving family members, Nephew John Siefker, his wife Genny Siefker, and nieces Marge Bishop and Sharon Sackett, as well as many other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who shared their lives with her.

Friends, relatives, and neighbors, (Dan Marion, Genny and John Siefker, Carl VanHoof and his family) provided the support, enjoyable visits, and care necessary for her to remain independent in the home she loved as long as she lived.

Phyllis relished everyone present in her life, absolutely loved her home, her cat Maddie, and the many birds, deer and animals that traversed through her yard. She was always a delightful and warm person who enjoyed the visits from friends and relatives especially when a home-cooked lunch and playing Euchre or Rummikub were included.

Until the end, Phyllis retained her keen intellect and love for life. With all of our love and respect, Aunt Phyllis, from your grateful relatives. Rest in peace.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a small memorial in her memory in the near future for close family and friends.