BASEBALL: Saline Takes 2 at Skyline

Aiden Carlson threw a complete-game shutout and Braden LaRusso allowed one run in five innings as Saline swept an SEC Red doubleheader at Skyline, 4-0 and 4-1, Monday.

Saline improved to 9-2 in the SEC Red and 12-7 overall. Saline hosts Skyline at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to complete the series.

In the opener, Aiden Carlson pitched a three-hit shutout, walking two and striking out eight.

Saline managed six hits - all singles- off of Skyline's pitching and also walked three times. Cade Tousa, Bobby Butler, Giuseppe Gottfried, Kriss Sydlowski, Jackson Conly and Jackson Muir had singles. Gottfried drove in two runs and Sydlowski drove in another. Butler scored two runs. Butler and Muir each stole two bases while Roman Laurio stole two.

LaRusso scattered three hits and four walks in the second game, striking out nine batters in five innings work. The game was called due to darkness after the fifth inning.

Saline had six hits off Skyline pitching. Tousa went 2-for-3 with a run, RBI and two stolen bases. Butler doubled, scored and drove in a run. Conley, Muir and Sam Miller also had hits.