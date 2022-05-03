Leak and Repair May Cause Discolored Water in City of Saline

City officials were continuing to look for the location of a water main break in the City of Saline Monday.

The water main break was discovered Monday morning. City Manager Colleen O'Toole said Monday evening that the precise location of the break remains unknown.

"We don't know if it's a full main break or if it could be resolved with a sleeve," O'Toole told city council Monday. "We are still trying to identify the location of that leak."

She said it was a leak in the supply line leaving the water treatment plant.

She said the city has tried but failed to contact Michigan Utility Notification Center.

"We have been trying to contact them throughout the day. Unfortunately, they've been unresponsive," O'Toole said.

She said the water plant would keep a crew member on duty after hours to monitor the situation.

"We'll have crews available on a rotating basis if and when we need to call them," O'Toole said.

She said DPW Director Larry Sirls was overseeing the department.

O'Toole said residents may experience discoloration or pressure issues. Those issues may become more pronounced once repairs being. O'Toole said she was hopeful repairs would take place Tuesday.

Mayor Brian Marl apologized for the convenience and said the city was working expeditiously to get the matter solved.