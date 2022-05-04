Betty Lou Guenther, Homemaker at the Family Dairy Farm, Was a Key Figure at the Saline Community Fair

Betty Lou Guenther, age 80 of Saline, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

She was born on July 24, 1941 to Clarence and Ruth (Armbruster) Wackenhut in Saline. On May 5, 1962 she married Lloyd Guenther at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bridgewater where she was also baptized and confirmed.

Betty worked for Saline Savings Bank prior to having children. She then took on the role of mother and homemaker helping out on the family dairy farm. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Saline and the chairperson of the floriculture department at the Saline Community Fair for many years. She also enjoyed bowling on two leagues.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 daughters, Diane (Tom) Hammond of Saline and Denise (Dan) Blumenauer of Manchester; 5 grandchildren, Beth (David) Czuj of Manchester, Sara (Shaun) Ford of Clinton, David Hammond of Saline, Lee and Luke Blumenauer of Manchester; 4 great-grandchildren, Mason and Ryan Czuj and Travis and Autumn Ford. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Duane and Sharon Guenther.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor William Natsis officiating. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Interment will take place in the Lodi Twp. Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Betty, to sign her guestbook, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.