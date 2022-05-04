Saline's Wastewater Treatment Plant Spills 156,000 Gallons of Sewage into Drain, Saline River

The City of Saline has reported a sanitary sewer overflow event at its wastewater treatment plant on South Monroe Street.

The overflow happened between 5:45 and 7 p.m. Monday according to a notice sent in accordance with Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy guidelines by City Manager Colleen O'Toole.

Approximately 156,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into a nearby storm drain and the Saline River as a result of a power outage, according to O'Toole. The issue has since been contained and operations restored.