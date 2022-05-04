David Laidlaw, Doctor at Saline Hospital, Cherished Time with Family and Friends

David William Laidlaw, 70, of Saline, MI died from complications of t-cell lymphoma on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Dave is predeceased by his parents, Bob and Della Laidlaw, and his brother, Tom.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary, son Kevin, daughters Erin (Ryan) and Lizzy (Andrew), granddaughter Izzy, brother Bob (Val), sisters Mary (Ted) and Susie (Martin), sister-in-law Lisa and many nieces and nephews who are still recovering from and laughing at his many tricks and jokes, such as the time he hid Aunt Mary’s Easter basket on the roof.

The line between friends, neighbors, colleagues and family was a thin one for Dave, and thus many, many others - from the halls of the hospitals he served to the docks of the yacht clubs he loved - join Mary, Erin, Kevin and Lizzy in honoring his remarkably full and well-rounded life.

Dave was born on October 24, 1951, in Tecumseh, MI. He once shared with his children that the best approach to life is to “learn, earn, serve,” and that is exactly what he did. After graduating from Tecumseh High School in 1969, he earned his BA from Williams College in 1973 and then his MD from the University of Michigan in 1977. The degree he is most proud of, however, is the “MRS” he awarded to Mary in 1978.

“Dr. Dave” - as many referred to him - enjoyed a meaningful, fulfilling and dynamic career at the Beyer, Saline and St. Joe’s hospitals, as well as at Emergency Physicians Medical Group (EPMG), where he oversaw the finance department. But more important to him than his career was the quality time he spent with his friends and family; Wednesday nights with the Send in the Clowns crew on Lake Erie, Sunday mornings with Fleet 31, UM basketball games at Crisler Arena, family vacations in Cabo and Anna Maria Island, Thanksgivings with his siblings, nieces and nephews.

He is a past commodore of the Williams College Sailing Club, Barton Boat Club and Devil’s Lake Yacht Club. A former Eagle Scout, he traveled extensively and adventurously, heli- and cat-skiing both domestically and in Europe, sailing all over the Great Lakes (including the Race to Mackinac), and fishing & scuba diving the Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf and Pacific. And yet despite these grand adventures, he never grew tired of a pontoon boat ride with his beloved dogs or a nap on the couch with a cat in his lap. His humility was one of his many great strengths, second only to his ability to crack himself up in such a way that his shoulders shook with silent laughter. If you know, you know!

In matters of illness, heartache, disappointment, pain and trouble, Dave often wrote his loved ones a different sort of Rx, prescribing a “tincture of time.” It seems inconceivable that any amount of time will heal the sorrow his death brings. But Dave was explicit in his wishes to be remembered with fondness and not sadness, and no one who has met Dave has any desire to let him down. It was also very important to him to thank everyone who reached out, cheered him on and supported him during his illness, including the kind and talented staff of the 11th floor oncology unit at St. Joe’s.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dave’s memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and/or the MS Society. Envelopes will be available at the service. You may also wish to honor him by doing one or more of the following: completing a routine chore with excellence, buying a lottery ticket when the pot gets big, planning a vacation for your family, playing with your dog or cat, eating a big piece of chocolate cake or telling a joke that you think is hysterical to someone who either will not get it or will not find it funny.

A visitation will take place at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from 3:30 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Additionally, the family will receive friends at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. A funeral mass will then begin at 10:30 A.M. and a luncheon will be held at the church following the service. To sign Dave’s guestbook, to leave a memory you have of him or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.