BASEBALL: Skyline Upends Saline in Extra Innings

Skyline upended Saline, 5-4, in extra innings Wednesday, salvaging a game in their three-game series against the Hornets.

The Eagles won with an error, walk and groundout in the top of the ninth inning.

Zach Fidh (2 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3K, 2 walks) was charged with the loss.

2nd

Saline opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Jackson Conley singled to center with two out. Courtesy runner Roman Laurio stole second and took third on a passed ball. Jackson Muir walked. Laurio stole home.

Saline took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Muir doubled to left and scored on a double to center by Luke Masters.

Saline starter Ian Balint (6 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 3K, 2 BB) had a shutout going until the sixth when he gave up a home run to center by Sluymers-Tuccinardi. Saline led 2-1.

In the top of the seventh, Skyline took the lead with a two-run rally that began with two outs. Skyline used a double and two singles to take the lead.

Saline battled back to tie it in the bottom of the inning. Bobby Butler singled to center. He took second on after tagging up on a fly ball to center field and then took third on a ground ball. Conley walked. Butler scored on Muir's line single to center.

In the first extra inning, Skyline jumped ahead with a single, sacrifice bunt, and then a two-out single.

Saline tied it in the bottom of the eighth. Sam Miller led off with a walk and stole second. He advanced to third on a wild pitch. Braden LaRusso grounded to shortstop, who threw out Miller trying to score. But the Hornets kept battling. LaRusso, safe on the fielder's choice, took second on a wild pitch and then scored on Butler's single to center.

Butler finished 3-for-4 with a walk. Muir was 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Cade Tousa also had two hits for Saline.

The Hornets' record fell to 12-8 overall and 9-3 in the SEC Red. Saline returns to action Friday with a game against St. Mary's Prep.