SOFTBALL: Sweetland Homers Twice, Powers Saline Sweep of Tecumseh

Emily Sweetland hit two home runs and a double and drove in seven runs as Saline swept Tecumseh, 6-3 and 12-1, in varsity softball action Wednesday.

Sweetland was 1-for-2 with a double, run and two RBI in Saline's opening 6-3 win. She followed that up by going 3-for-3 with 2 home runs, a single, three runs and 6 RBI in Saline's 12-1 win.

Karli Door earned the win in the opener. She scattered seven hits and walked none in the complete-game victory. She struck out six. Just one of the three runs she gave up was earned.

Saline opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. With one out, Grace Munn singled to right. Pinch runner Hailey Malinczak took third when Izzy Deveau reached on an error. Sweetland doubled to center, scoring Malinczak and Deveau.

In the top of the fourth,Tecumseh got one run back after a leadoff double, an error and a single. Dorr escaped the jam with a strikeout and pop out. Tecumseh tied the score at two in the fourth. With one out, Bullinger reached base on a bunt. She advanced to third in a double by Benchoter. She scored on a passed ball.

Saline broke the game up with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Door reached on an infield single and Malinczak walked. Deveau grounded to short, putting runners at second and third. Sweetland's fly ball was dropped by the shortstop, allowing one run to score. Leah Holloway singled to left, loading the bases. Megan Guerard singled to center, scoring Sweetland and Malinczak. Sydney Hastings singled to left, loading the bases again. Kaleigh McClelland's sacrifice fly to center scored Holloway.

Saline led 6-2.

Tecumseh added one more run in the top of the fifth. From there, Dorr shut them down.

In the second game, Izzy Deveau pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits and no walks. She struck out four.

The Hornets took the lead in the bottom of the first. Hastings singled and went to third when McClelland reached on an error. Hastings scored on a sacrifice fly by Clara Cherry.

Saline went up 2-0 in the second. Sweetland and Holloway walked. Sweetland scored on a two-out single to center by Hastings.

Tecumseh cut the lead in half in the top of the third with a single and double.

Saline blew the game open in the bottom of the third. Cherry hit a lead-off double to left. She scored on a single to right by Munn. Dorr singled, putting runners at first and second. Sweetland homered to center. Saline led 6-1.

The Hornets tacked on four runs in the fourth. Hastings singled and reached third on a fielder's choice. She scored on Cherry's single to rightfield. Cherry took second on the throw. Deveau kept the inning going with a two-out single., scoring Cherry. She took second on the throw. Sweetland singled to score Deveau. Saline led 10-1.

The Hornets added their final two runs in the sixth. Deveau reached base on an error. Sweetland homered to right, making it 12-1 and ending the game on the mercy rule.