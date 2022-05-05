What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, May 6 - Sunday, May 8

The outdoor Saline Farmers Market returns to downtown Saline this weekend. Check out the following events! Register with our website and add your own events to be featured in future articles. It's free!

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 6 - Sunday, May 8

Milan Garden Club Perennial Sale - Fri May 6 3:00 pm

Hack House

Milan Garden Club is holding their annual Perennial Sale May 6 3pm-5pm, May 7 10am-4pm and May 8 12pm-4pm. We will be located on the Hack House grounds, 775 County St, Milan, MI.

Weatherstone Condominium

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022. We invite you to take a drive through Weatherstone Condominiums (Off Saline-Ann Arbor Road between Lohr Road and Oak Valley Drive) to see what treasures you can uncover! Our community has over 300 units with lots of great deals to be found.

Saline Farmers Market - Sat May 7 8:00 am

The best local produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, baked goods and crafts

year-round. Music, activities and fun every week in the heart of

downtown Saline.

Historic Henry Ford Every OPEN HOUSE Every Saturday 11 am to 1 pm - Sat May 7 11:00 am

Wellers Inc

Come visit Saline's own historic Henry Ford property opening for weddings and special events. OPEN HOUSE: every Saturday 11 am to 1 pm No appointment is needed! We look forward to meeting you!

Rentschler Farm Museum is open starting this weekend! Sat May 7, 11 a.m. 3 p.m.

The Saline Area Historical Society opens the Rentschler Farm Museum for the season this Saturday. Visit the animals, tour the farm house and barns and get a sense of what life was like on a Saline farmstead in the early 20th century.

Emagine Sensory Friendly Movies May 7th and May 21st - Sat May 7 12:00 pm

Purchase tickets at Emagine-entertainment.com

