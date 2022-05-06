Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, May 6 - Sunday, May 8

Spring's been a little gloomy so far. That's going to start changing by Sunday. Here's the forecast!

Weekend weather: Friday, May 6 - Sunday, May 8

Friday May 6

Light rain in the morning and afternoon.

High: 60° Low: 46° with a 94% chance of rain with 14 mph winds from the ENE.

Saturday May 7

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 61° Low: 41° with a 31% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the NE.

Sunday May 8

Clear throughout the day.

High: 63° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 11 mph winds from the ESE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.