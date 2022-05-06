5-06-2022 12:02am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, May 6 - Sunday, May 8
Spring's been a little gloomy so far. That's going to start changing by Sunday. Here's the forecast!
Weekend weather: Friday, May 6 - Sunday, May 8
Friday May 6
Light rain in the morning and afternoon.
High: 60° Low: 46° with a 94% chance of rain with 14 mph winds from the ENE.
Saturday May 7
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 61° Low: 41° with a 31% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the NE.
Sunday May 8
Clear throughout the day.
High: 63° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 11 mph winds from the ESE.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.