Rentschler Farm Opens Saturday

The Rentschler Farm Museum opens for the season Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum, located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave. in Saline, is owned by the City of Saline and operated by the Saline Area Historical Society.

The farmstead interprets regional agriculture and farm life during the 1900-1950 time period.

The land was first farmed in 1825; and in 1901, the farmstead was purchased by Emanuel Rentschler. The Rentschlers continued to farm the land until the 1990s.

The farmstead features the farmhouse, garden, chicken coop, dairy barn and milk house, ice house, windmill, upper barn, gift shop and more.

There will be chickens in the chicken house.

Historical Society volunteers will be on hand to answer questions.