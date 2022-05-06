The Saline Farmers Market returns to downtown Saline Saturday morning. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Beyond the vendors, you'll hear the Huron Valley Harmonizers' barbershop quartet as they stroll around the market grounds. The market is located in the parking lot between the old Benito's Pizza building and Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas.

The Saline Farmers Market tent invites people to make a "sweet flower pot" for Mother's Day - complete with soil and seeds.

Michigan State University master gardeners will be on-site to answer questions about spring plantings.

Here's the vendor lineup: