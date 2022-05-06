Farmers Market Returns to Downtown Saline Saturday Morning
The Saline Farmers Market returns to downtown Saline Saturday morning. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Beyond the vendors, you'll hear the Huron Valley Harmonizers' barbershop quartet as they stroll around the market grounds. The market is located in the parking lot between the old Benito's Pizza building and Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas.
The Saline Farmers Market tent invites people to make a "sweet flower pot" for Mother's Day - complete with soil and seeds.
Michigan State University master gardeners will be on-site to answer questions about spring plantings.
Here's the vendor lineup:
- Kapnick Orchards - apples, cider, baked goods, fudge, nut butters
- Dandylion Designs - Jewelry, ceramic and other fine arts
- Marks Farm - produce, eggs, meat, soap, home decor
- Pick Michigan - produce, eggs, mushrooms
- Seasoning Solutions - premade meals, dried herbs and spices
- Srodek's Polish Foods - sausage, bacon, ham, pirogi, sauerkraut, horseradish
- Taylor Farms - chicken, turkey, beef, eggs
- Nirit's Gluten Free Bakery - muffins, breads, cakes and more, all gluten free!
- Rich Grains Bakery - Rustic sourdough, baguettes, pretzels
- Cheese People of Grand Rapids - a wide variety of gourmet cheesesBlue Dog Farms - gourmet caramels
- Aunt Kay's - cookies, treats and delicious breads
- Grumpy Monkey Waffle Co - waffle treats on a stick
- Lavender and Grace - Lavender products
- Macon Creek - Honey Shady Lane Farm - garlic, back walnuts, produce, plants
- Cheer-Up Farms - maple syrup, jams, fresh cut flowers
- Prochaska Farms - produce, plants
- Noggle Farms - grass fed beef cutsWielfaert Greenhouse - plants, produce
- Nancy Petosky - hot/cold corn bags, receiving blankets, microwave bowl cozies, holiday decor