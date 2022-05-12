BASEBALL: Gottfried's Homer Powers Hornets as Saline Complete Sweep of Pioneer

Giuseppe Gottfried's three-run home run highlighted a six-run fourth inning as Saline defeated Pioneer, 8-2, Wednesday at Pioneer.

The victory gave Saline a three-game sweep of the Pioneers. The Hornets improved to 15-8. Saline is 12-3 in the SEC Red.

Jackson Muir was the winning pitcher for Saline. Ian Balint started and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

Muir took over in the third and allowed two unearned runs in five innings. Muir struck out five and walked none, while allowing three hits.

Bobby Butler also had an RBI double in the 6-run fourth for Saline.

Gottfried finished the game with four RBI. Cade Tousa had a hit, two RBI and two runs.