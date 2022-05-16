Javier Cardenas Possessed a Thirst For Knowledge and Gentle and Generous Nature

Javier Cesar Cardenas, 25, went to be with his Lord on Friday, May 7, 2022. Javier was born July 13, 1996 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and attended South Arbor Charter Academy, Catholic Central of Novi, Arbor Preparatory High School, and Skyline High School.

Possessing a remarkable thirst for knowledge, Javier earned two Associates degrees from Washtenaw Community College, attended Eastern Michigan University, Michigan State University, and was looking forward to acquiring a Bachelor’s Degree in Data Science at Purdue University.

In early 2017, he met the love of his life and fiancée, Phoebe Joy Bennett. Together they cultivated a life full of love, compassion, adventure, and gratitude. His love and dedication to Phoebe was evident in the joy of the memories they created.

Javier’s kindness, generosity, and gentle spirit were familiar to those blessed to have known him. He loved spending time with family and friends, enjoying the beauty of nature, and sharing a smile.

In addition to his fiancée, Phoebe, he is survived by his parents, Augusto Cesar Cardenas and Cristina Susana Labastida Cardenas; his siblings, David Tomas Cardenas and Teresa Catalina Cardenas; and his grandparents, Armando Labastida and Susana K. Labastida. His passing is a profound loss for his family, his fiancée, and their two adopted felines, Leo and Rosie. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Augusto Cesar Cardenas and Maria Aurora Lepine de Cardenas. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Ann Arbor, Michigan. A viewing will start prier to the service at 10:15 A.M. until the time of service. To sign Javier’s guestbook, to leave a memory you have of him or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.