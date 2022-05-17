Saline Schools Announce 3 Semi-Finalists for Principal's Position

The Saline Area Schools district has announced the three semi-finalists for the Saline High School principal's post.

Two of the semi-finalists, Theresa Stager, currently interim principal at Saline High School, and Musetta Deneen, assistant principal at Saline High School, are well known to the district.

The third finalist is C. Ezekiel Ohan, principal of Detroit Cody High School.

The district will conduct three simultaneous forums with the candidates starting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Saline High. Each forum should last 15 minutes. The public is invited to attend one of the forums. Candidates will be asked pre-determined questions by a moderator. Attendees will submit written feedback on the candidates following the meeting.

Final interviews will be conducted Friday, May 20 by the district. The district anticipates introducing the new principal at the May 24 Board of Education meeting.