SOCCER: Saline Celebrates Seniors in 8-0 Romp Over Bedford

Saline's varsity soccer team celebrate its senior class Tuesday as the Hornets defeated Bedford, 8-0, in a game called early due to the mercy rule. It took Saline 15 minutes to score their first goal. But once they did, they couldn't be stopped. Saline scored six goals in less than 20 minutes late in the first half and early in the second.

Sophomore Ellie Warden scored three goals in Saline's win.

She opened the scoring 15 minutes into the contest after converting a pass from Paige Martin. Ashley Kruse and Lara Kok scored two goals from prime location later in the first half. Later in the half Jessie Rein worked the left wing and crossed to Warden, who fired off her second goal.

She completed the hat trick early in the second half, converting after a centering pass. Rein made it 5-0, sprinting in from the left flank and making a quick move to make space before scoring with a well-paced strike. Abby Gray's corner kick was headed in by Ally Friedholm to make it 7-0.

Chloe Kraft finished the game on a penalty kick.

Saline improved to 9-5-3 overall. Saline is 7-3-2 in the SEC Red. The Hornets visit Dexter May 19 to finish the regular season.

Saline opens district play May 25 at home to Bedford. Dexter, Huron, Lincoln and Pioneer are also in the district, hosted by Dexter.

On senior night, the Hornets honored Reese Caryl, Emily Hornberger, Emma Bowen, Paige Martin, Jessi Rein, Lara Kok and Abby Gray.

Coach Leigh Rumbold thanked the seniors for their hard work, determination and dedication to the program.

"You have set the standard for those players who will follow you for years to come," Rumbold said. "We're extremely proud of what has accomplished so far in your young lives and cannot wait to see what the future holds for you."

CLICK HERE TO SEE SENIOR NIGHT PHOTOS AND MORE.