OBITUARY: Harold E. “Butch” McTaggart

BRITTON-Harold E. “Butch” McTaggart, age 75, of Britton, died on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hospice of Lenawee. He was born October 8, 1946, in Saline to William J. and Alice G. (Trout) McTaggart. On December 11, 1993, he married Rita Kindred in Hicksville, OH and she survives. Butch had been employed by Ford Motor Company for 30 years.

Butch is survived by his wife, Rita; his four daughters, Shelly Height, Cheryl McTaggart, Tamra Westerfield, and Susan Swope; two step-sons, Robert Davies and Christopher Davies; a step-daughter, Tina White; his four brothers, Robert, Earl, Louis, and David McTaggart; three sisters, Lois McCall, Ruth Summelin, and Alice Blaine; and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Helen (Dan) Eaton.

At Butch’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation or services at this time. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.