What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22

THE SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND PRESENTS SOUSA SPECTACULAR - Sun May 22 4:00 pm

Saline New Horizons Band

THE SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND PRESENTS SOUSA SPECTACULAR SALINE FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH1200 NORTH ANN ARBOR STREET, SALINE, MI 48176FREE ADMISSION [more details]

Comedy Night at Saline American Legion Post #322 - Fri May 20 7:00 pm

May 20th. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.$15 tickets. Proceeds benefit Saline American Legion Post #322. [more details]

SSTGC Annual Perennial & Plant Sale - Sat May 21 8:00 am

Saline District Library

Return of the annual Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club Plant Sale! Saturday May 21 8am-11am. We will have many plants, but they sell out fast! - Prices are fantastic. We will have Master Gardeners on site to answer your questions.

[more details]

Open House at Saline Cooperative Preschool, Saturday May 21st - Sat May 21 10:00 am

Open House at Saline Cooperative Preschool, Sat. May 21 from 10am-12pm. [more details]

Scotland's North Sea Gas Live at Stony Lake Brewing Company May 21st - Sat May 21 7:00 pm

North Sea Gas, live at Stony Lake Brewing Company, May 21st. Cover is $20, with all proceeds benefitting the artists. Reserve seats at stonylakebrewing.com [more details]

Club Sprout at KBK Garden Center Sunday May 22 - Sun May 22 11:00 am

KBK Garden Center will be hosting Club Sprout on Sunday, May 22 from 11am-1pm. Club Sprout is a Proven Winners program that features fun garden-related activities for children. Stop out to make a craft and receive a handout with more activities! [more details]

