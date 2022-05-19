What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22
6 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22
FEATURED EVENTS
THE SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND PRESENTS SOUSA SPECTACULAR - Sun May 22 4:00 pm
Saline New Horizons Band
THE SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND PRESENTS SOUSA SPECTACULAR SALINE FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH1200 NORTH ANN ARBOR STREET, SALINE, MI 48176FREE ADMISSION [more details]
Other Events
Comedy Night at Saline American Legion Post #322 - Fri May 20 7:00 pm
May 20th. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.$15 tickets. Proceeds benefit Saline American Legion Post #322. [more details]
SSTGC Annual Perennial & Plant Sale - Sat May 21 8:00 am
Saline District Library
Return of the annual Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club Plant Sale! Saturday May 21 8am-11am. We will have many plants, but they sell out fast! - Prices are fantastic. We will have Master Gardeners on site to answer your questions.
[more details]
Open House at Saline Cooperative Preschool, Saturday May 21st - Sat May 21 10:00 am
Open House at Saline Cooperative Preschool, Sat. May 21 from 10am-12pm. [more details]
Scotland's North Sea Gas Live at Stony Lake Brewing Company May 21st - Sat May 21 7:00 pm
North Sea Gas, live at Stony Lake Brewing Company, May 21st. Cover is $20, with all proceeds benefitting the artists. Reserve seats at stonylakebrewing.com [more details]
Club Sprout at KBK Garden Center Sunday May 22 - Sun May 22 11:00 am
KBK Garden Center will be hosting Club Sprout on Sunday, May 22 from 11am-1pm. Club Sprout is a Proven Winners program that features fun garden-related activities for children. Stop out to make a craft and receive a handout with more activities! [more details]
