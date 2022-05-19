5-19-2022 11:56pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22
Here's your weather forecast for the weekend!
...
Weekend weather: Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22
Friday May 20
Possible light rain in the morning.
High: 87° Low: 67° with a 47% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the SSW.
Saturday May 21
Rain starting in the afternoon.
High: 78° Low: 63° with a 72% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the WSW.
Sunday May 22
Rain in the morning.
High: 64° Low: 43° with a 81% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the W.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.