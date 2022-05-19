Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22

Here's your weather forecast for the weekend!

Weekend weather: Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22

Friday May 20

Possible light rain in the morning.

High: 87° Low: 67° with a 47% chance of rain with 16 mph winds from the SSW.

Saturday May 21

Rain starting in the afternoon.

High: 78° Low: 63° with a 72% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the WSW.

Sunday May 22

Rain in the morning.

High: 64° Low: 43° with a 81% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the W.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.