Saline Area Schools Names Stager Principal at Saline High School

Remove interim from her title.

The Saline Area Schools district has named Theresa Stager as Principal of Saline High School.

Saline Area Schools announced Stager's appointment on Facebook.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/saline.schools/photos/a.491754600963049/221066… -->

Stager had been the assistant principal of the high school and became interim principal when David Raft was tapped for the "principal of operations" position.

Assistant principal Musetta Deneen, one of three semifinalists for the principal's job, has been named ninth-grade principal and transition coordinator.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/saline.schools/photos/a.491754600963049/221066… -->

In the announcement, Superintendent Steve Laatsch said he was confident Stager will provide strong leadership for the students, staff and border school community.

"Theresa has shown exceptional leadership, not only in her six years as an assistant principal at Saline High School, but also as interim principal over the last five months," Laatsch said. "Her commitment to Saline Area Schools is evident."

Deneen came to Saline Area Schools as an assistant principal at Heritage Elementary School and moved to Saline High School when Kirk Evenson retired.

Laatsch said Deneen the ninth-grade principal/transitional coordinator's position is "designed for her continued success, as she will have the opportunity to focus on the ninth-grade experience using her strong leadership skills to support students and staff in the process."

There may yet still be other hirings in the administrative ranks at the high school. The district has not yet filled the assistant principal position held by Stager nor has it filled the assistant principal position held by Joe Palka, who became a physical education teacher.