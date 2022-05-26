5-26-2022 1:31pm
Washtenaw County Road Commission Weekly Work Schedule
The Washtenaw County Road Commission announced next week's road work schedule. Here are some of the local projects.
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 23 - June 3
|Lodi
|Ann Arbor-Saline Rd between Wagner Rd and Maple Rd
|Road closure
|May 25 - TBD
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Lane closures
|May 31 - June 1
|Pittsfield
|Crystal Dr between Central Blvd and Washtenaw Ave
|Lane closure
|June 2 - 3
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 30 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 30 - June 7
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 30
|Pittsfield, Lodi
|Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 30 (extended)
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|May 12 - June 3 (extended)
|York
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|York
|Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - June 13