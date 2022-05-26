Washtenaw County Road Commission Weekly Work Schedule

The Washtenaw County Road Commission announced next week's road work schedule. Here are some of the local projects.

Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 3 Lodi Ann Arbor-Saline Rd between Wagner Rd and Maple Rd Road closure May 25 - TBD

Pittsfield Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Ellsworth Rd Lane closures May 31 - June 1 Pittsfield Crystal Dr between Central Blvd and Washtenaw Ave Lane closure June 2 - 3 Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 30 (delayed start) Pittsfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 30 - June 7 Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 30 Pittsfield, Lodi Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 30 (extended) Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure May 12 - June 3 (extended)