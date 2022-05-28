Saline Rotary Club Donates iPads to Residents of Mill Pond Manor

Residents of Mill Pond Manor, an apartment building serving senior citizens in Saline, will have a new way to keep in touch with loved ones, the community and the world around them.

The Saline Rotary Club purchased and donated 30 iPads tablets for use by residents of the senior center. Rotarians delivered the iPads to residents May 20.

The devices were donated to the Manor to distribute among residents, who can use the devices as long as they live there.

Al Hodge, president-elect of Saline Rotary, said the iPads are worth $11,700. He sad the devices will be of great use to residents.

"One of the nice things about these products is that there are thousands of apps you can download and use. You can use them to Facetime family. They take magnificent photographs," Hodge said.

Mill Pond Manor resident Pat Arnold said she plans to use the iPad alongside her old one.

"They're great. I read the news. I email family. I take pictures with it," Arnold said. "A brand new one should be even better."

Resident Janie Parker said she thought she'd have fun with the device.

"I'll play with it and see what it can do," Parker said. "Hopefully it takes better pictures than my phone does."

Belinda Booker, manager of Mill Pond Manor, said Saline Rotarians have been very helpful over the years. She said Rotarians show up every year and complete a "honey do" list of chores at the apartment complex.

Rotar Club Administrator Jill Durnen talks about the fundraising campaign.

Club administrator Jill Durnen explained that the Rotary Club fundraised by collecting bottles and cans. Durnen said the Whitener Family Giving Fund, founded by Briarwood Ford Owner Steve Whitener, donated $3,000 to the project. There was also a GoFundMePage.

Jim Datson, president of Saline Rotary, invited the residents to join them at one of the Rotary Club's weekly luncheons. Currently, the club meets for lunch on Thursdays at the 109 Cultural Exchange in Downtown Saline. Typically, Datson explained, the club has a speaker to talk to the membership about local, regional, national or even international issues and projects.

Durnen explained Rotary Club is active in the community. Last year, the club organized and fundraiser and then built the new Pavilion at Henne Field