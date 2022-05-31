Saline Parent Organize Screening of Documentary About Caregivers of Students With Special Needs

A group of Saline parents has organized a community screening of the new documentary "Unseen."

This 45-minute film brings community awareness to the lives lived by parents and caregivers in the disability and special needs community.

The movie will be hosted at 7 p.m., Wednesday June 1 in the auditorium of Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St. Saline.

This event is free to any friends, family, community members and/or staff of the Saline Area Schools district.

RSVP so event organizers can plan for refreshments and caregiver resource gift bags for film attendees.

For more information about the film please visit www.caregiverdoc.com