Free Fishing, Off-Roading, Entry into State Parks June 11-12

"We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities," said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. "Whether you're already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our 'Three Free' Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love." These two days include: Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

Free ORV Weekend. Legally ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state's six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.

Free state park entry. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan's 103 state parks, 1,300 state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces. Learn more about all the Passport provides at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport. Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends each take place on back-to-back days twice a year, but the "Three Free" Weekend happens only in June. Protect yourself and the outdoors For the best outdoor experiences, the DNR urges everyone to put safety first when enjoying Michigan's woods, water and trails. Helpful safety tips – for ORV, boating, beach, fire and other topics – are available at Michigan.gov/DNREducation in the Safety Information section.

Boaters can help prevent the spread of invasive species by removing mud and debris from all surfaces, draining water from all bilges, wells and tanks, and drying all equipment.

The DNR also encourages anglers to review fishing safety tips and other helpful information at Michigan.gov/HowToFish. Additionally, the DNR encourages people to #RecreateResponsibly. Before you head out on the trails or water, visit our Do Your Part website to learn more about how you can stay safe and protect the health and beauty of our great state.