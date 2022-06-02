Free Fishing, Off-Roading, Entry into State Parks June 11-12
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages everyone to take advantage of “Three Free” Weekend – Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12 – two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks and boating access sites, all free of charge.
"We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities," said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. "Whether you're already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our 'Three Free' Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love."
These two days include:
Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends each take place on back-to-back days twice a year, but the "Three Free" Weekend happens only in June.
Protect yourself and the outdoors
For the best outdoor experiences, the DNR urges everyone to put safety first when enjoying Michigan's woods, water and trails.
Additionally, the DNR encourages people to #RecreateResponsibly. Before you head out on the trails or water, visit our Do Your Part website to learn more about how you can stay safe and protect the health and beauty of our great state.
- Fishing: Residents and nonresidents can enjoy two days of free fishing without a license during "Three Free" Weekend. Get more details or find a local event at Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
- ORV: Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state's six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for ORV trail, safety and closure information.
- Fishing pier: The Recreation Passport provides vehicle access to 103 state parks, some 1,300 boating access sites and parking for other outdoor spaces all year long. During "Three Free" Weekend, the Recreation Passport won't be needed for state park entry.