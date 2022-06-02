Movie Night, Camping in the Park, Saturday at Mill Pond Park

Saline Parks and Recreation kicks off a summer of fun and games with a movie night and family camp out at Mill Pond Park June 4.

Movie in the Park is a free family event Saturday evening. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be music, concessions and children's activities. People should bring a chair and/or blanket to watch the movie from the grassy field.

The movie "Encanto" begins after sunset. The event is sponsored by Fellowship Baptist Church.

Some families plan to make an entire night of it. Parks and Rec invites people to camp out in the park overnight. The family campout costs $5 per person for a permit and breakfast. Pre-registration is encouraged but cash will be taken at the park.

Other Saline Rec family-friendly events include:

Family golf scramble at Brookside Golf Course, noon, June 12.

Explore The Parks Nature Series. June 18 at the Rentschler Farm Museum, June 23 at the Leslie Niethammer Saline River Preserve (prairies), July 21 at Mill Pond Park (fly flashing), and Aug. 25 at Mill Pond Park (fishing for large fish).

Family Swim and Hotdog Cookout, July 22 at the Rec Center,

Register for these and other events by clicking here.