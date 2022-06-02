Road Work in Pittsfield and Lodi Township Will Cause Delays

Starting on Monday, June 6, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin a preventative maintenance chip seal project on the following roads:

Lane restrictions: Maple Road between the City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Road on the border of Lodi and Pittsfield Townships. The road will not be closed but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Daytime road closure: Ellsworth Road between Maple and State roads in Pittsfield Township. Lohr Circle in Pittsfield Township. Access will be provided to emergency services, school buses and residents who live, work or own property within the work zone. The roads will reopen at the end of each day and remain open until work resumes the following morning.

The work is expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles.

The road commission will return to this area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.