Mike Babcock, John Bacon Among Speakers at Hockey Coach Conference in Ann Arbor

Hockey coaches are invited to attend a three-day conference to learn from some of the biggest names in the business.

Coaches from all over the world will gather to take in keynote presentations, panel discussions, live interviews, and on-ice presentations. Former and current hockey and sport leaders from across the state will also be in attendance, including Mike Babcock (former Head Coach, Detroit Red Wings), Matthew Lark (Assistant Coach - US National Team Development Program), Brandon Naurato (Assistant Coach - University of Michigan Hockey Program), John U. Bacon (local author), Ethan Cross (Professor - University of Michigan), and Sean Bormet (Head Coach, University of Michigan Wrestling).

The event will be held at the University of Michigan. For tickets and information, visit https://thecoachessitelive.com.