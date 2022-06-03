Saline Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspect After CVS Armed Robbery

The Saline Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect believed responsible for an armed robbery at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night.

At 11:26 p.m., the suspect entered the store and implied to the employee that he had a weapon while stealing medications, according to a news release issued Friday morning.

The suspect was described as a 6'0 to 6'2, 160-pound white male who is in his late 20s or early 30s. He fled the area in a gray or silver older sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saline Police Department tip line at 734-429-4900 or contact detective Bill Standford at 734-323-2628 or Wstanford@Cityofsaline.org.