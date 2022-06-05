What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Jun 7 - Monday, Jun 13

This week's calendar features events for seniors, theater productions, golf and more!

...

7 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jun 7 - Monday, Jun 13

Beginning Recorder - Mon Jun 6 1:00 pm

New session begins June 6. Cost is $18. Visit: salineseniors.org for more info. [more details]

Spring into Wellness Brecon Village Open House - Tue Jun 7 1:00 pm

Brecon Village - Senior Community

Spring into Wellness Open House at Brecon Village1:00 to 4:00 p.m.- Tours of apartments- Assessments by our certified Fall Proof instructors- Q&A with a personal trainer- Chair massages- Raffles- "To-go" Refreshments2:00 p.m. : Cooking Demo with Chef John and Laura,our Registered Dietition3:00 p.m.: “Hydrate Your Way to Better Health” *Masks are required on campusSpace is limited, RSVP early: www.ehmss.org/events or (734) 429-1155

Reflexology at SASC - Thu Jun 9 9:00 am

June 9th and 23rd. Call 734-429-9274 for appointments. [more details]

Saline Area Players Presents Psych - Thu Jun 9 7:30 pm

Saline Area Players presents "Psych", a murder mystery comedy, at The Fifth Corner. June 9-11, 7:30 PM. June 12, 2:30PM. Tickets are $17. Call 734-730-1055 for tickets. [more details]

Mind The Gap Productions Presents Last of the Red Hot Lovers - Fri Jun 10 7:30 pm

June 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30PMJune 12, 19, 26 at 3PMThe 109 Cultural Exchange109 W. Michigan Ave, Saline For tickets, call 810-580-9126 [more details]

Tri-County Sportsmen League Shooting Clinic - Sat Jun 11 8:00 am

Family Golf Scramble at Brookside Golf Course - Sun Jun 12 12:00 pm

Family golf scramble at Brookside Golf Course. June 12 at 12PM. Cost is $30 for a two person team, or $55 for a four person team. Register online at salinerec.com, or call 734-429-3502. [more details]

