Summer Reading at Saline District Library Features Oceans of Possibilities

Summer is on the way, and with it comes Summer Reading for all ages at Saline District Library! This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and beginning June 13, everyone is invited to sign up online, keep track of your reading over the summer, play games, win prizes, and have fun. Our new online Summer Reading platform, READsquared, is easier than ever to use, and you can even download an app to track your reading on your mobile devices.

We have all sorts of great events, storytimes, take-and-make crafts, book clubs, and more planned for the summer as well. Visit our online events calendar for all the details! Please note that masks are recommended for everyone visiting the library and required at indoor, in-person programming for everyone age 2 & up. Thank you for helping to keep our community’s most vulnerable members healthy and safe.

We look forward to seeing you at the library, and Happy Summer from SDL!

