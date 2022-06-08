Saline's Morgan Boze Named to Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean's List

MILWAUKEE, WI -- Morgan Boze, from Saline, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dean's List for the 2022 Spring Quarter. Boze is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering, business and nursing.