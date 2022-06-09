Road Work Resumes Monday on Ann Arbor-Saline, Maple Roads

On Monday, June 13, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will resume its preventative maintenance chip seal project on:

Maple Rd between the City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd on the border of Lodi and Pittsfield Townships. The road will not be closed but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

In addition, WCRC will start chip seal on the following roads under daytime road closures:

Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd in Pittsfield Township

Lohr Circle in Pittsfield Township

During a daytime road closure, access will be provided to emergency services, school buses and residents who live, work or own property within the work zone. The roads will reopen at the end of each day and remain open until work resumes the following morning.

Chip seal work in this area is expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles.

WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.