6-09-2022 11:57pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jun 10 - Sunday, Jun 12
Making plans this weekend with school out for summer? Here's a look at the weather!
Weekend weather: Friday, Jun 10 - Sunday, Jun 12
Friday June 10
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 74° Low: 54° with a 19% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the W.
Saturday June 11
Rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 76° Low: 59° with a 72% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the SW.
Sunday June 12
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 79° Low: 58° with a 73% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the W.
