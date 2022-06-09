Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jun 10 - Sunday, Jun 12

Making plans this weekend with school out for summer? Here's a look at the weather!

Weekend weather: Friday, Jun 10 - Sunday, Jun 12

Friday June 10

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 74° Low: 54° with a 19% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the W.

Saturday June 11

Rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 76° Low: 59° with a 72% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the SW.

Sunday June 12

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 79° Low: 58° with a 73% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the W.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.