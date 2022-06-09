What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Jun 10 - Sunday, Jun 12

School's out for summer and we're expecting mild, sometimes wet weather this weekend.

Here are a few events on our community calendar this weekend! Don't see your events? Remember to add them to our free calendar before Thursday night each week!

...

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 10 - Sunday, Jun 12

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Heritage School Fifth Grade Clap Out Friday, June 10th - Fri Jun 10 11:45 am

[more details]

Mini Mastodon at Saline Rec Center - Fri Jun 10 2:00 pm

Must pre-register at salinerec.com or call 734-429-3502. [more details]

Mind The Gap Productions Presents Last of the Red Hot Lovers - Fri Jun 10 7:30 pm

June 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30PMJune 12, 19, 26 at 3PMThe 109 Cultural Exchange109 W. Michigan Ave, Saline For tickets, call 810-580-9126 [more details]

Tri-County Sportsmen League Shooting Clinic - Sat Jun 11 8:00 am

[more details]

Butterfly Garden and Park Clean Up - Sat Jun 11 11:00 am

Hickory Woods

Get Involved! Come out and support Pittsfield Township parks with this volunteer opportunity to clean up at Hickory Woods Park. Just bring your own water and a lending hand, we'll provide the rest.

Gloves, Trash Bags, Tools and Good Vibes provided. We will keep track of volunteer hours provided, let us know if you need any "proof of service" for your own records. [more details]

Family Golf Scramble at Brookside Golf Course - Sun Jun 12 12:00 pm

Family golf scramble at Brookside Golf Course. June 12 at 12PM. Cost is $30 for a two person team, or $55 for a four person team. Register online at salinerec.com, or call 734-429-3502. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.