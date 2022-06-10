Saline Elementary Students Shine at 2022 Washtenaw Elementary Science Olympiad

After having their 2020 season canceled and their 2021 season moved entirely online, the 2022 Saline Heritage Science Olympians finally got a chance to practice and compete in person. And they sure took advantage of it!

“Moving the Olympiad online last year was ok, but nothing compares to meeting and competing in person,” said Science Olympiad head coach Jonathan Spencer. “Nothing compares to the electricity and excitement of an in-person Olympiad.”

47 students from grades 2nd-5th grade practiced in 10 events in this year’s Olympiad, covering topics from Aerodynamics to Human Anatomy and even Potions! The season started in February and culminated in the Olympiad.

Twenty-eight schools across Washtenaw County competed in this year’s 2022 Washtenaw Elementary Science Olympiad on June 5 at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. Unlike previous years, everyone was outside except for the Olympians who ventured into the High School to compete in their events this year. Luckily, the weather was beautiful, and everyone had a great time!

The following Olympians medaled in their events:

2nd Grade:

1st Place - Mystery Architecture (Alexandra Valchev & Alana Jordan)

3rd Place - Aerodynamics (Josiah Lemmerhirt)

5th Place - Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah (Gabriel Sieh & Cole Whitmore)

3rd Grade:

3rd Place - Feathered Friends (Ally Sova & Caecilia Koller)

3rd Place - Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah (Ellajune Hart)

5th Place - Human Machine (Darwin Cochell & Maddie Frank)

Honorable Mention - Potions (Madeline Xu & Ally Sova)

4th Grade:

1st Place - Mystery Architecture (Claudia Fitzgerald & Alex Jordan)

2nd Place - On Target (Carter Buchanan & Alex Jordan)

4th Place - Write It, Build It (Lyriel Sieh, Murchhana Mitra, Nora Buchanan, & Claudia Fitzgerald)

5th Place - iCompute (Everett Williams & Rae Kitchen)

5th Place - Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah (Lyriel Sieh & Noah Whitmore)

Honorable Mention - Human Machine (Hazel DeVaul & Liam Spencer)

Honorable Mention - Pentathlon (Everett Williams, Noah Whitmore, Liam Spencer, Alex Jordan, & Lyriel Sieh)

Honorable Mention - Potions (Murchhana Mitra & Logan Choby)

5th Grade:

2nd Place - Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah (Jackson Erickson & Aprielle Hart)

5th Place - iCompute (Jasper Xu & Rethul Sankari)

Honorable Mention - Mystery Architecture (Abigail Yavor & Nikolai Valchev)

Honorable Mention - Potions (Vadim Marshall)

Honorable Mention - Write It, Build it (Sebastian Polidano, Talon Powell, & Luke Hundley

Congratulations to our medal winners and all who participated!

For more information, please visit http://salineheritageso.weebly.com/.